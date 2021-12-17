Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

CPXGF opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

