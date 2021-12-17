Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.81.

Shares of CGX opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$819.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

