Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.81.
Shares of CGX opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$819.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
