Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

