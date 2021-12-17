Citigroup Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.97.

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

