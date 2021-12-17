Citigroup Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $349.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $356.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $254.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average of $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

