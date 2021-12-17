Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.
C opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
