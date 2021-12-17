Citigroup Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $26.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $24.15 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.