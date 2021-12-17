City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Up 2.7%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 1,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 310,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $811.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 18.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

