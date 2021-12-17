Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $68.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $939.82 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $75.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

