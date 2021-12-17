Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 178,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.54 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.