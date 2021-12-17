Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 74666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

