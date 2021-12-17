CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.88.

CCMP stock opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

