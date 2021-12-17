CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $254.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.79.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $229.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. CME Group has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.