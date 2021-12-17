Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

