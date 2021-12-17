Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

