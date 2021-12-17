Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.08

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$96.08 and last traded at C$96.53, with a volume of 25988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

