Coin98 Market Capitalization Hits $358.53 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $358.53 million and approximately $32.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

