Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 444,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

