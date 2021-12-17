Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at National Bankshares

National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$169.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$184.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CIGI opened at C$183.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.10. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$106.70 and a 52 week high of C$186.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

