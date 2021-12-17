Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 51.5% in November

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLPBY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.