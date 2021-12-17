Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

