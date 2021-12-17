Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.