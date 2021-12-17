Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.43 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

