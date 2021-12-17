Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after purchasing an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.