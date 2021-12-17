Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 2.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 46,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 85,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.43 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Commerce Resources Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

