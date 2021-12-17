Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CEFC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.