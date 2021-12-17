Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEFC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

