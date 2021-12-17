Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 31,939 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $112,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 332,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,871. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

