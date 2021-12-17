Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $82,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,954. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

