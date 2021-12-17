Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $134.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $134,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. 14,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,107. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.