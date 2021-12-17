Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,734 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $520,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.20. 13,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,302. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.80 and a 200 day moving average of $283.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

