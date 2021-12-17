CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. CommScope has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 31.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

