Community Bank N.A. Has $149,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.