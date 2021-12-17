Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE:PPG opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

