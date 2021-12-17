Community Bank N.A. Sells 800 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $348.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

