Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.19% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $110.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

