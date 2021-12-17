Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $434,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

