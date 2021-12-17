Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 490 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SKYY stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

