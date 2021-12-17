Comparing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 331.95 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

