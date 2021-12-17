Comparing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.67 $81.14 million $3.59 6.01 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million 2.71 $1.08 million $0.53 16.51

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gouverneur Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Waterstone Financial pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90% Gouverneur Bancorp 16.26% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

