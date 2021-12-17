Comparing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.57 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 0.87 $1.33 billion $1.87 16.28

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.28% 8.74% 3.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 13 5 0 2.21

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 79.37%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

