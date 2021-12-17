Comparing Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Squarespace and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems 48.39% 0.72% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Squarespace and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $61.27, suggesting a potential upside of 117.18%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 6.31 $30.59 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $557.24 million 4.76 -$149.59 million $2.46 8.44

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems.

Summary

Squarespace beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

