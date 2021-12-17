Comparing Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% KKR & Co. Inc. 44.15% 5.97% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westwood Holdings Group and KKR & Co. Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR & Co. Inc. 0 3 8 0 2.73

KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus target price of $84.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.17 -$8.95 million $1.24 13.74 KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 9.83 $2.00 billion $8.97 7.93

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Westwood Holdings Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

