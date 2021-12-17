Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,891.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,731.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

