Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,350.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,186.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,530.35 and a 12-month high of C$2,283.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2,165.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,042.43.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

