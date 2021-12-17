Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $376,003.89 and $18,419.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

