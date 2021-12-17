Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $43.28 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

