Contrasting Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Ensysce Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 28.75 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -3.38 Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Ensysce Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Ensysce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 1 3.20 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.53%. Ensysce Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87% Ensysce Biosciences N/A -1,326.68% -162.14%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Ensysce Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

