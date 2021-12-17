Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

