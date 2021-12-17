Convex Finance (CVX) Tops One Day Volume of $62.44 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $62.44 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $31.95 or 0.00068764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 78,537,472 coins and its circulating supply is 41,834,389 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

