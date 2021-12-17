Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.64

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

